HH ORDERS PROBE INTO CANCELLATION OF PRAYER NIGHT BY POLICE

STATE HOUSE DISPELS CLAIMS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA BANNED APOSTLE SUNDAY SINYANGWE’S “STANDING IN THE GAP” OVERNIGHT PRAYER





We have received reports that the Zambia Police stopped hundreds of Christian worshippers, led by Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe and his Nigerian counterpart, from holding an overnight vigil at the OYDPC, allegedly acting on instructions from the Head of State.





We wish to categorically state that His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema, issued no such directive. The President would never prevent Christians or any faith group from holding prayers, especially during this sacred period marking the 61st Independence Anniversary of our nation, or indeed any other period.





The President deeply regrets the incident and has directed an immediate investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability





President Hichilema is a devout Christian who holds his faith with utmost sincerity and respect. He reaffirms his Government’s unwavering commitment to freedom of worship and peaceful coexistence among all Zambians.





The President calls on all Christians and people of faith not to be distracted, but to continue praying for the country’s peace, unity, and prosperity.





Zambia remains a nation of faith, anchored in love, mutual respect, and the enduring spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation.”





Issued by:



(Signed)

Clayson Hamasaka

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

STATE HOUSE

