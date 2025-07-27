HH orders review of property rates!



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has directed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to review property rates nationwide to ensure they are fair and more affordable.





President HICHILEMA has expressed concern over the current pricing structure, noting that property rates are excessively high, often resulting in defaults by property owners.





He says that once the rates are revised and made more reasonable, local councils must enhance their efficiency in revenue collection to strengthen operations and improve service delivery.





The President has also urged local authorities to make land available to investors to facilitate development.





He has described as unfortunate the delays caused by land tenure systems, which are hindering growth in some jurisdictions.



President HICHILEMA was speaking in Lusaka today during the 69th Joint Local Government Association of Zambia –LGAZ- Annual Conference and the 22nd Alliance of Mayors’ Initiative for Community Action on AIDS at the Local Level –AMICAALL- General Assembly.





The Head of State encouraged all 116 local authorities to harness the natural and economic resources within their areas by exploring various investment opportunities to mobilise local resources.



He further urged councils to form joint ventures with private investors across multiple sectors to stimulate local economic growth.





Additionally, the President challenged councils to digitise their payment systems to boost revenue collection, promote transparency, and combat corruption.





Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development Minister GIFT SIALUBALO said the Ministry is working with stakeholders to ensure that local authorities become financially viable under the ongoing decentralisation programme.





Mr. SIALUBALO also revealed that the Ministry is reviewing the Rating Act to implement fairer property rates and is considering the introduction of technology to enhance efficiency without overburdening businesses.





Local Government Association of Zambia President, VINCENT LILANDA, commended the Government’s efforts in accelerating the decentralisation agenda.



However, he called for the strengthening of substructures by building their capacity to ensure they play their roles effectively.



Delivering a solidarity message, South African Local Government Association President BHEKI STOFILE said local authorities are at the frontline of governance, ensuring communities and stakeholders are actively involved in development planning and service delivery.





Also speaking at the conference, GIZ Head of the Citizen Plus D programme, AKBAR MOHABAT, revealed that the organisation has invested 108 million Euros through various interventions to support cooperation between Zambia and its partners.





UN Resident Coordinator BEATRICE MUNTALI reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to working with Government and local authorities to establish innovative financing mechanisms to address current development and social challenges.





Canadian High Commission Head of Office, CORRY VAN GAAL, raised concern over the low levels of women’s participation in development at various levels.



And Platinum Sponsor of the conference, Saro Agro Managing Director ASHOK OZA, said the expanded Constituency Development Fund –CDF- has played a vital role in driving development across the country.





The conference is being held under the theme: “Innovative Municipal Financing and Service Delivery: Pathways for Sustainable Growth and Inclusive Development.”



