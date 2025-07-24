HH ORDERS REVIEW OF PROPERTY RATES



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has directed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to review property rates nationwide to ensure they are fair and more affordable.





President HICHILEMA has expressed concern over the current pricing structure, noting that property rates are excessively high, often resulting in defaults by property owners.





He says that once the rates are revised and made more reasonable, local councils must enhance their efficiency in revenue collection to strengthen operations and improve service delivery.





The President has also urged local authorities to make land available to investors to facilitate development.





He has described as unfortunate the delays caused by land tenure systems, which are hindering growth in some jurisdictions.





President HICHILEMA was speaking in Lusaka yesterday during the 69th Joint Local Government Association of Zambia –LGAZ- Annual Conference and the 22nd Alliance of Mayors’ Initiative for Community Action on AIDS at the Local Level –AMICAALL- General Assembly.



ZNBC