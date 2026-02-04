HH OUTLINES VISION BEYOND AUGUST 13



AS ZAMBIA heads to the polls on August 13, President Hakainde Hichilema has shared his vision for the nation once re-elected – to grow provincial economies.





The head of State says this is the reason his administration is committed to setting up energy infrastructure in all regions of the country.





And President Hichilema says even naysayers are now privately acknowledging Zambia’s economic progress attained thus far under his administration.





The President was speaking yesterday when he opened the Continental Energy and Infrastructure Investment Forum (CEIIF) themed “Collaborate, Renew, Transition”.





CEIIF serves as a premier platform uniting industry leaders, policy-makers and investors to explore and catalyse opportunities within Africa’s energy and infrastructure sectors.





Hosted for the first time in Zambia, CEIIF has attracted participation from Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe, among other countries.



“God’s will, courtesy of the people, we have an election on the 13th of August, if we are re-elected in office, I have already said





“I have caveated God’s will courtesy of the people of Zambia who put leaders in office, we will be driving…. one of the key elements or thrust we are going to push are regional economies – provincial economies,” Mr Hichilema said.





“So, we need energy in each of our provinces in order to drive [a] regional economic agenda, which is part of our vision. So, this forum is so important in that context.”





He said Zambia’s economy is on the “move”.



“In our democratic dispensation, those who disagreed with us strongly and violently, we know that privately they acknowledge the progress that has been made. It’s very clear. We have no problem,” the head of State said.



Zambia Daily Mail