HH PAPATA KULI CHINA OVER AMERICA’S UNDIPLOMATIC REMARK – MUNDUBILE
… as he calls on HH to visit China expeditiously to cement warm relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping…
Lusaka, Tuesday (27th December, 2022)
Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to urgently visit his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in order to cement the warm relations that exist between Zambia and China.
Mr Mundubile cautioned the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration to delicately handle Zambia‘s relations with China given the strong support that the Chinese Government had rendered to Zambia, especially in infrastructure development.
“The President has been to the United States three to four times, since he came into power but has never been to China yet China is so important to us. It is very important that the President makes a trip to China top on his priority, especially that there are sentiments that have come from America connecting him to diluting the influence of China in this country,” Mr Mundubile said.
He was reacting to a tweet by United States (US) Senator, Jim Risch in which he praised President Hichilema for working hard to curb China’s malign and predatory influence in Zambia.
Mr Mundubile who is Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate, said it is important for the Zambian Government to frown upon any attempts by other countries to create divisions between Zambia and China
“The sentiments that came from one senator in America concerning China and how President Hakainde Hichilema would be an agent to dilute China’s influence on Zambia were most unfortunate. | want to take this opportunity to implore the current President to come out very strongly in support of China and remind nations world over that we will not allow any country to choose who our friend is,” Mr Mundubile said.
He said Zambia boasts of massive infrastructure such as roads as well as stadia in Lusaka and the Copperbelt, among others, due to the strong support that the country has received from China.
“We are at a position where we accessed an International Monetary Fund loan on condition that we renegotiate our debt with our creditors and 30 percent of that debt is actually coming from China and now if we get sentiments of that nature coming from America, that could jeopardise those negotiations. It means that going forward, even the economic gains or plans that the UPND have may not come to fruition, “Mr Mundubile said.
He urged President Hichilema to undertake a trip to China to visit his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping as a matter of priority, especially after the sentiments by senator Risch.
“I think he needs to go to China to meet the authorities, meet the Chinese Government to redeem this country of those attempts that have been made and insinuated by foreign nations or other countries in going forward,” Mr Mundubile said.
He expressed concern that President Hichilema did not adequately respond to the question on Zambian with Zambia’s relations with China during the press conference held recently.
PF politicians are just bad people. They like to link the President to anything bad. It is not him who said anything about curbing China’s influence in Africa but a US official. Why should President HH apologize for a statement made by a US politician. It does not work like that. I wonder what type of country Zambia will be if some of these characters bounce back in power.
This Mundubile character is an idiot. China does not own Zambia and neither does HH has control over what Americans say. Foreign policy is not run along the rules of democracy. It is different moron. Besides, China is a hegemonic manipulator. Idiot.
A minister or something like that makes a post we find in bad taste.
1. But why should the whole President respond to this minister?? Isn’t that inferiority complex and reducing yourself to a beggar?? Let the minister counterpart here respond. Not HH. Dull Mundubile are we together?
2. HH has said the relationship with China is intact. Why, dull Mundubile are you trying to make it look like there is a problem?? What problem have you seen yourself?? Or it is just the PF disease of seeing fake visions
3. You were in govt. Why didn’t you yourself go to China to grovel if it is so important?? After all you were also looking debt forgiveness. And since in PF time the relation was beyond excellent, why didnt China forgive you?? You didn’t even have to go there?
The summary is that Mubdubile you are weakening Zambia’s hand in whatever negotiation is going on. Instead of it being an economics discussion you are adding a political dimension which is not supposed to be the case when dealing with foreign country
That’s why HH said after causing a problem you should be ashamed and keep quiet so others can try to resolve the problem. You had your time. It’s time for other Zambians
Dull Mundubile and your fellow PF thieves you are a traitor to Zambia that’s the bottomline!
Mundubile teka amatako pansi, ukusamwa kulaletelela. Why are you so vocal now when you were so mute to talk about those evil your government inflicted on the people of southern, western, central and north western province of Zambia. Welu, maybe finished by 2026 because your capital base will be emptying slowly and slowly. Benny Mwila did the same and the time he realized he was bankrupt, never you play with government.
This chi man is trying to make points from nothing HH has already made a statement on the relationship he has with China you are the ones fi PF trying to make points on anything especially that you are campaigning for your stupid party presidential election.
Just find something else to talk about.ie how corrupt your party was.
Ba Mundubile, China is not as immature as you lot in PF. You think the utterance by the US senator was a surprise to China?
China is an emerging world power and is able to take this kind of irritation in its stride.
What is strange is all this noise coming from the PF urging our President to apologise over something that is beyond his control. PF should ask the US President to apologise or better still ask the senator himself to apologise.
Our relationship with China should not be one of Zambia being the underdog. China needs our minerals as much as we need their financial assistance. But it is like PF wants us to be servant to China.
It is only unwise person like Mundubile who can ask the President His Excellency Hikainde Hichilema to apologise to China and for what. Please be quick to hear and slow to speak. Ukusabaila kwachilamo ba PF.