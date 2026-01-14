HH PRAISES PEACEFUL CHAWAMA CAMPAIGNS



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has commended political parties and independent candidates contesting the Chawama Constituency and ward by-elections for conducting peaceful campaigns.





President HICHILEMA says the calm and orderly atmosphere during the campaign period marks a clear shift from past elections, which were often characterised by violence, intimidation and fear.





He notes that in previous electoral periods, political competition was frequently driven by coercion rather than persuasion, limiting citizens’ ability to participate freely in the democratic process.





The President, who is currently on a working vacation in Southern Province, says he has been closely monitoring developments through daily briefings and is satisfied with reports indicating that political players interacted freely and respectfully throughout the campaign period.





President HICHILEMA says the peaceful conduct seen during the by-elections should be maintained as the country prepares for the 2026 General Election.





This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by State House Chief Communications Specialist CLAYSON HAMASAKA.



ZNBC