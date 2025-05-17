HH PROPOSES ZAMBIA-NAMIBIA OIL PIPELINE



By Joy Nyambe



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says there is need to build an oil pipeline between ZAMBIA and NAMIBIA.



President HICHILEMA said this when he hosted a Luncheon at State House in honour of visiting Namibian President, Dr. NETUMBO NANDI-NDAITWAH.





The two leaders shared outcomes of their bilateral talks earlier, stressing the need for continued friendly relations and strengthened cooperation between Zambia and Namibia.





President HICHILEMA said Zambians can invest in the oil sector in Namibia, thereby helping lower the price of fuel to reduce the cost of doing business.





The President also underscored the importance of infrastructure development in the two countries, to further deepen relations.



He is grateful that President NDAITWAH chose Zambia as one of her first countries to visit since assuming to the presidency following her victory in elections held in November last year.





And President NANDI-NDAITWAH said the founding fathers of Zambia and Namibia laid a strong foundation, hence the need for both countries to strengthen their economic ties.



Dr. NANDI-NDAITWAH said the two leaders will ensure they create a conducive environment for the economies of both countries to grow.





She also recalled living in Lusaka during her country’s independence struggle, saying Zambia is her second home.





The two leaders both proposed a toast to peace, prosperity and well being of the people of Namibia and Zambia.