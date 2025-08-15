HH Reaffirms Zambia’s Commitment to U.S. Partnership



President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia remains committed to maintaining and deepening its bilateral relationship with the United States of America.





President Hichilema acknowledged that while the U.S. administration is restructuring its global partnerships, Zambia continues to prioritize and enhance its ties with the United States.





He made these remarks in Livingstone during the U.S. Congressional Group Meeting, which has attracted eighteen members of the U.S. Congress.





The President emphasized that the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two nations spanning four successive political administrations in Zambia has yielded mutual benefits.





He further stated that Zambia’s foreign policy under his leadership is anchored on peace, security, stability, and socio-economic development.





Speaking at the same meeting, Congressman Charlie Dent said the presence of the eighteen congressmen is a testament to the United States’ commitment to strengthening its relationship with Zambia.



Source: ZNBC