HH RECKLESS ON DEFENCE AUDIT

…we’re not with him on this one – Changala

By Ernest Chanda

GOOD governance activist Brebner Changala says the nation is not supporting President Hakainde Hichilema’s sourcing of a foreign audit firm, Grant Thornton, to audit the defence forces.

Changala says this is a breach of the country’s security and wonders what the motive is.

“He’s coming to government for the first time. But whoever advises him must rise above board and guide this President that there are matters that he must not deal with emotionally. There are matters that he cannot use for revenge purposes. There are matters that are of national security. And to allow an army of external auditors to invade an institution will call for accountability on his part,” he said. “And he must be told that this matter has come into public domain because the men and women in uniform are not happy with his conduct. And when men and women who are trained for purposes of discipline become upset it becomes a danger. It must be put on record that we are not with him on this one matter. And it’s high time he took a position that is in national interest. I know that there are certain individuals he wants to find wanting in these installations.”

Changala demanded to know when a tender was advertised for auditing the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, and the Zambia National Service.

“This issue of private firms invading our military installations, first and foremost, this information of Grant Thornton and other private audit firms they have invaded our military installations for whatever reason and whatever they are looking for is very dangerous and taking us to another level,” he said. “First and foremost, the message must go to the Auditor General. When were these people sourced? Was there any tender? And what was the tender value? What is it they are looking for because the Auditor General, according to the Financial Charter, is supposed to audit all government institutions and State-owned enterprises?”

He explained how the Auditor General’s office operates when there is shortage of manpower.

Changala said “on this one President Hichilema has shown recklessness”.

“But most importantly, auditing the security wings of this country! Where he has shortage of manpower he can seek external auditing support that can be used in non-sensitive institutions like state-owned enterprises, local government, Ministry of Education, infrastructure development, Ministry of Youth and Sport, the Ministry of Community [Development] and the like. And he must move the only remaining staff in his chambers to go and audit the security wings, these are sensitive installations,” explained Changala. “And the military operates on the line of command and seniority where the President is the Commander-In-Chief, where the President is the first officer of the Air Force. He’s the first officer of the [Zambia] Army, and he’s the first officer of ZNS. Now, the President cannot be this reckless just because he wants to corner somebody [then] he must endanger our national security!”