HH REJECTED MY REQUEST TO AMEND THE CONSTITUTION AND MAKE ME SECOND VICE PRESIDENT OR PRIME MINISTER, REVEALS KBF

President Hakainde Hichilema rejected my request to make a provision for me to be second Vice President or Prime Minister of Zambia throug a constitutional amendment, says Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF).

And KBF insisted that the country does not need to make profits because it is not a business entity, but can get maximum income through taxes and responsible borrowing.

Speaking to his Provincial leaders at his residence soon after launching his ‘Zambia Must Prosper’ Party yesterday, Bwalya said he supported HH on the understanding that we would change the constitution and make a provision for me to be second Vice President or Prime Minister of Zambia through constitutional amendment.

“Don’t be cheated, we are all in politics for benefits through positions. In that UPND Alliance, I wanted to secure your positions through a constitutionally recognised position as Second Vice President or Prime Minister and have you appointed as well. But my friend HH insisted constitutional amendments were not easy and required a lot of work and time. I told him I am a lawyer I could do it easily, but he insisted there were not shortcuts. That proved frustrating for me. We must grow this party and win next elections for you to have positions as well”, KBF told his Provincial committee members.

And Mr. Fube insisted there was nowhere in the world where government was run like a business entity and make profits.

“I keep hearing my friend HH saying politics is not a game but serious business, kwisa, bufi bane. If he wants to run a business entity, let him go back to his business. All governments in the world rely on taxes and and borrowing. Americans borrow, Chinese borrow, the British borrow and all these governments taxe their citizens. Profits are for business houses. So my friend HH is misplaced on this one,” said KBF.

SOURCE: Zambia Eagle