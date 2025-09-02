HH responds to Lusambo offering his house  if  HH  wins the 2021 Presidential elections





HH responds to Bowman Lusambo offering his house to HH if he wins the 2021 Presidential elections.

Laura Miti writes: Mr Bowman Lusambo has been convicted, again. This time, it’s for possessing property reasonably

believed to be proceeds of crime.



In everyday language, he had property worth K22 million, but could not show how, or where, he got that kind of money. Another way of putting it is that Mr Lusambo’s salary, and known businesses, could not afford what he owned. When asked to show where else he legally acquired the money, he could not say.





This post is not for Mr Lusambo, though. He should be allowed to serve whatever sentence he is given, or appeal.



It’s rather for UPND Ministers, Presidential Advisers, PSes (who should not be listed as UPND but you know what I mean) and other ruling party connected.





I will keep this short.



Mr Lusambo had loads of warning. So many times, people asked how he had managed to go from dondo to velvet cake, without us seeing him pass through chitimbuwa, banzi, bread, scono and sponge cake.





His response was to essentially tell everyone to F off.



Back to the people listed above.



You are smarter than PF, in that you don’t burn money in mbaulas or tell the public about the cost of your wives’ perfumes.





Point, though, is that we are seeing these distressing figures in the Auditor General’s and FIC reports. That money is not stealing itself. It is not just dumbwilaling from government coffers into nowhere. Someone is taking it.





Let me end by doing something I rarely do – and hate to – repeat gossip. Let me just say that some of your names are being regularly mentioned in such dirty deals. Ati you are using power to make money for yourselves like there’s no tomorrow. Ndimwe muliko.





My question is, if that’s true, what is your plan?



How are you intending to avoid ending up where Mr Lusambo is sitting today? Or is your plan Emmanuel Mwamba, Kaizar Zulu, Jay Jay – if you catch my drift?