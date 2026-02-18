HH SET TO ADDRESS PARLIAMENT AS STAKEHOLDERS CALL FOR UNITY, RIGHTS AND POLICY CLARITY.



President Hakainde Hichilema is this Friday, February 20, 2026, expected to address Parliament on the progress made in the application of national values and principles, with various stakeholders expressing high expectations ahead of the address.





Executive Director of the Advocate for Democratic Governance Foundation, Gideon Musonda, says he expects the President to place strong emphasis on national unity.





Mr. Musonda says unity remains critical to the country’s stability and development, adding that Zambia must safeguard the peace and tranquility it has enjoyed in recent years.





He has observed that political tensions appear to be rising and hopes the President will outline practical measures to foster unity despite divergent political views.





Mr. Musonda has further states that, given that this could be the final address on national values before the 2026 general elections, it is important for President Hichilema to provide a clear roadmap on the country’s direction beyond the polls.





He has told Prime TV news that the Head of State should guarantee the protection of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of association and freedom of expression, particularly during the electoral process.





Mr. Musonda has also urged the President to speak to governance institutions, including the Zambia Police and other relevant bodies, to ensure they facilitate the full enjoyment of democratic freedoms.





Meanwhile, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa, says he expects President Hichilema to clarify when the Free Education policy will be formalised into law.





Dr. Chansa further calls on the President to address concerns over the reported decline in learner attendance and provide guidance on the way forward.



By Favourite Chisi

PTV