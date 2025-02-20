HH SHOULD FIRE CABINET MINISTERS WHO WALKED OUT OF PARLIAMENT YESTERDAY- ANDD

HH SHOULD FIRE CABINET MINISTERS WHO WALKED OUT OF PARLIAMENT YESTERDAY



…..they have demonstrated that they are not helping him deliver on promises including reducing the cost of living, says ANDD





Lusaka… Thursday February 20, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



President Hakainde Hichilema should fire cabinet ministers who walked out of Parliament yesterday as they have demonstrated that they are not helping him in his quest to reduce the high cost of living, says Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD)





Yesterday, some Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), including cabinet ministers, walked out of Parliament when Lunte PF MP Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya moved a motion to take practical measures to reduce the cost of living.





ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says the UPND have now demonstrated that they are not willing and lack capacity to deal with the high cost of living.



Mr Banda said at this stage, the UPND should apologize to the people of Zambia for making them believe that they will reduce the high cost of living.





“We wish to call upon President Hakainde Hichilema to fire his cabinet ministers as they have demonstrated that they don’t have the capacity to help him as a Republican President to address the continued economic challenges the country is facing such as high cost of living and rising prices of basic commodities,” he told Smart Eagles in an interview via telephone.





“As ANDD, we strongly condemn cabinet ministers and the UPND MPs for walking away from Parliament during the debate on a motion to address the continued high cost of living. We believe that MPs were elected and sent to Parliament by the people of Zambia to address their challenges and improve the way of living.”





The ANDD Executive Director further said cabinet ministers are in those offices to help President Hichilema in dealing with the many challenges the country is facing.





“Cabinet ministers were equally appointed by the Republican President to help him deliver national economic development to the people of Zambia and help him address the economic challenges and improve the lives of the citizens. We want to put it on record that UPND which was voted into office on the premise of reducing the high cost of living, reducing the cost of doing business and improve the living standards of people, if these cabinet ministers and UPND MPs are walking away from Parliament during a motion to reduce the high cost of living, it’s a clear indication that they don’t have the capacity and competency and solutions to address the high cost of living,” he added.





“Cabinet ministers have shown that they don’t care about the welfare of the people. The UPND government should apologize to the people for making them believe that they had the capacity to improve the living standards of the people.”



