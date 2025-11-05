HH SHOULD RELEASE PF TO ALLOW COMPETITION – NYIRENDA



PF faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says Davison Mung’andu is only praising President Hakainde Hichilema for survival, as he wants an easy way out.





Nyirenda has, on the other hand, called on the President to release the Patriotic Front so that he can have the right competition.





On Friday, Mung’andu, who is Chama South PF MP, warned people of Western Province against voting for the opposition in 2026, saying they didn’t have alternative policies to offer.





But responding to that in an interview, Saturday, Nyirenda described Mung’andu’s remarks as nonsensical.



“That is nonsense. Even me, I can lead this nation. What does it mean? If he himself can’t see himself as a leader, then he has a problem. Because Zambia has got problems and they are looking for solutions. It’s weird.

Out of the 20 million people, you mean there is no one who is able to face Hakainde? He is the only person living at the moment? All of us are dead? No. It’s a pipe dream. For me, I do not agree with the way the UPND is running government. I do not agree with the way they are pushing the constitutional amendment process. All this is a scam and a shame for a nation like Zambia,” Nyirenda said.





“Those are people who say anything for them to get what they want, and he will come around to say things against him. You should be scared of snakes in green grass. I know people who can come and praise you, that same person, when you check the submissions on the blogs, will be saying, ‘work hard so that we have a leader.’ So you see, they are double-tongued.

You can’t even know where they stand. They are like jellyfish. When people are resolved to change governments, who is Mung’andu? He only has one vote against the 20 million plus people. It can’t even make a sound when that vote drops on the ground. So he can say what he’s saying. Those are some of the chancers that parties have. They always want to find an easy way out. They don’t want to remain with the fighting side of the population. Such leaders are questionable”.





She said Mung’andu had the audacity to make his comments because he knew that President Hichilema was holding the party at ransom.





“He can only do that because he knows that the President has captured PF. You can only have such audacity when you know that your party is being held to ransom. If the party wasn’t being held to ransom, he wouldn’t have such powers. Because the same president is the one who is holding the Patriotic Front. He doesn’t want to release it.

But he should get lessons from what is happening in Tanzania and learn from what happened in Malawi. Even when you are opening your mouth, you should ask yourself. They keep on changing, even if another person came apart from Hakainde, they would still be singing praises. It’s for their survival. It is not that they love that president,” said Nyirenda.





“If they love HH, they should have been guiding him concerning holding a party to a ransom. I don’t know what type of people HH wants to surround himself with. If I had to tell him straight in his face, he should release Patriotic Front and have the right competition. It’s better to know the person you’re fighting with, than for just any other party to come in and be able to give him competition.

It’s very scary actually, for me as a leader, not to know who my opponents are. Look at what is happening in Lundazi. I know who my opponents are. I’m seeing what they are doing. I’m even strategising on how I’m going to go against them. It would be different if everyone is silent, like you have no opposition. Look at what is happening in Tanzania. Is there any peace there? No. He should learn from what is happening in the region and be able to put his house in order”.



News Diggers