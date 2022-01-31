HH SHOULD STOP WASTING RESOURCES BY SUMMONING AND HARRASSING PF OFFICIALS OVER FLIMSY CHARGES – KAMBWILI

… as ACC charges PF acting President Hon.Given Lubinda for a obtaining a private loan from a Chinese private company.

Lusaka … Monday, January, 31, 2022 [ Smart Eagles]

The Anti Corruption Commission of Zambia ACC has charged PF acting President Hon. Given Lubinda for obtaining a private loan from a private company.

Hon. Lubinda this morning appeared for questioning at the ACC offices in the company of senior PF officials and alliance partners.

Speaking after the conclusion of the questioning, the PF acting President wondered when it became an offence for a private company to get a loan from a fellow private company.

He said it is shocking that the ACC officers refused to accord him chance to consult his lawyers before signing a warn and caution statement.

Hon. Lubinda said the continued harassment of PF will not bring the former ruling party to its knees but will make it stronger

” Why Arrest me for my company borrowing. Is it your money. In the event that I fail to pay the loan it’s me to sale my assets to redeem my loan of what interest is it is you, ‘Nindalama zanyoko,’ Hon. Lubinda said.

” PF members let us go out in Kabwata and campaign and teach them a lesson. From here iam going to continue with the campaigns,” He said

And PF senior member Dr. Chishimba Kambwili said President Hichilema must stop wasting taxpayer money by arresting and harassing PF members on flimsy charges.

He said President Hichilema must not be vengeance even if the former PF Government did something bad to him.

” Somebody must resign on moral grounds. If we wasted our time coming here on the basis that acting President Hon Given Lubinda got a private loan from a private company,” Hon. Lubinda said

” The ideal of hitting headlines that PF acting President has being called to the ACC is very bad. HH should stop wasting resources man hours is money. Vengeance is for God, even if someone did bad you must forge ahead,” Dr. Kambwili said.