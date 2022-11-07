HH SHOULDN’T LIE, HE’S FULFILLED VERY FEW PROMISES – FORMER PF SG DAVIES MWILA

HH SHOULDN’T LIE, HE’S FULFILLED VERY FEW PROMISES – FORMER PF SG MWILA.

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says President Hakainde Hichilema should learn to tell the truth because he has only fulfilled very few campaign promises.

And Mwila has wondered why the President has continued to say PF is dead and buried when it has been competing with UPND and winning some by-elections.

Commenting on President Hichilema’s remarks that his government didn’t tell lies, Mwila said UPND had not implemented any developmental projects since assuming power.

“The President should always tell the truth because he hasn’t been telling the people the truth. All the promises he made, how many has he fulfilled? Very few. So unless they take development there, then the people of Mwense will be able to change their minds. But as at now, we’ve told the people of Mwense that the people that can only take development is us because we are the ones in the majority there. If you look at what they are doing now, which road have they built from the time they took over government? I’ve never seen where they are building a hospital, school or road. All feeder roads being done by contractors, all contracts [awarded under PF] were cancelled in Central Province, Luapula Province and everywhere else,” he said.

“So what are they going to point at that this is what they’ve done? Yes, they can distribute t-shirts and chitenge materials but people will just get them and vote for PF. They are not going to win, I can assure you. They can buy people but I can tell you that you will see the results. Our soldiers are on the ground, and we are telling them what we’ve done compared to the UPND. The UPND has done nothing. That’s why they are resorting to violence. I can tell you that these guys will be more brutal than PF. As we approach 2024, you will see.”

Mwila accused the ruling party of being liars.

“It’s the PF that has taken development there (Mwense). We’ve built a trade school. We’ve built a district hospital at Mwense Boma. We’ve also built another mini hospital in Kashiba. So in terms of development, it is the PF that has taken development. Look at the promises they made, up to now they haven’t delivered fertiliser. We used to deliver fertiliser in June and this is what we are telling our people. So they are liars because they’ve also not reduced the price of fertiliser. They said we will be buying at K250 but people are buying above K1,000. So what are they going to do there?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Mwila wondered why President Hichilema had continued to say PF was dead and buried when it had been competing with UPND in by-elections.

“Where have we been buried? We’re competing with them. Just recently we won Luangwa Council and we’re going to win just now. Why are they attacking our candidates if they are popular? They thought PF was finished. They’ve realised that PF is still there and getting stronger. That’s why we have nine presidential aspirants. It means that the party is still popular. Hakainde Hichilema has always been standing alone, so we’re more democratic than the UPND. They only have one person but we have nine presidential aspirants,” said Mwila.

(News Diggers)