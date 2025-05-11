HH STRESSED PEACE FOR NATION BUILDING



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called on Zambians to always maintain peace and avoid enmity as this is key to national building and development.





President HICHILEMA says this is why the church and the nation at large must work together if Zambia is to attain meaningful peace and move forward.



He said this when he attended a Church service at Mushili Seventh-Day-Adventist Central Church in Ndola District on the Copperbelt.





The Head of State further explained that the values and principles that are preached in churches must be taken in homes and in public places if peace and unity is to be maintained in the country.



Meanwhile, President HICHILEMA has donated 200 Thousand Kwacha towards the completion of the Mushili Central SDA Church building.





Speaking at the same event, Copperbelt Zambia Conference President of the SDA Church CHIFUMBE KAPENYA said the Church will continue praying for the Head of the State in all his endeavors to bring prosperity to the nation.





Meanwhile, Chief NKAMBO said the church is a centre of unity and peace because it is free of acts of tribalism and other vices.





The Traditional leader thanked President HICHILEMA for encouraging the Church to continue promoting peace.



STORY: ZNBC