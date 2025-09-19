HH Tasked Every Province to Develop its Own Economy



By Masauso Mkwayaya



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has tasked every Province in the country to develop its own economy to feed into national development efforts.





President HICHILEMA says if each Province can run its own economy and sustain itself, Zambia will develop quickly.





The President says almost all Provinces are blessed with fertile soils, abundant water and other resources which can be utilized to spur development.





He was speaking to residents who gathered to welcome him at an engagement at Chinsali Airstrip.



President HICHILEMA said he was in Muchinga to officiate at the Muchinga Province Expo which he described as an important tool being used to create more business, jobs and wealth creation opportunities for the people.





And Muchinga Province Minister NJAVWA SIMUTOWE said the Province is hosting the Muchinga Province Expo to attract investment that will improve people’s livelihoods.





AND Kapasa Makasa Student Union President OBED CHISANGA said President HICHILEMA has impacted the lives of many students across the country through the good leadership they are experiencing.





Mr. CHISANGA says President HICHILEMA has delivered many developmental projects, including free education and the restoration of meal allowances.





He says students in trade schools, who were previously unable to afford school fees, are now being supported under CDF sponsorship.





Mr. CHISANGA also asked President HICHILEMA to construct more student hostels at Kapasa Makasa University as the population at the institution continues to grow.



CREDIT:ZNBC today

