HH Tax Compliant, Says State House



By Masauso Mkwayaya



State House says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a seasoned businessman who has been tax compliant from the time he ventured into business.





Chief Communications Specialist, CLAYSON HAMASAKA says President HICHILEMA knows his obligations and will comply with tax obligations relating to his farming business, as stipulated by tax laws.



He says even at the highest peak of his political persecutions before ascending to the Presidency, President HICHILEMA did not have tax related accusations as he has always been a law-abiding citizen.





In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr. HAMASAKA said all Zambians and eligible taxpayers are required to pay taxes to the Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA, to contribute to national development.





He said nobody will be exempt from paying tax unless the industry there in, has tax exemptions and incentives.



Mr. HAMASAKA said one such economic sector is agriculture; hence the reason the President has been encouraging Zambians to venture in that sector to promote productivity.





He said the tax incentives are available to all Zambians and foreign investors.



ZRA has put up tax incentives in all sectors of the economy with the Agriculture sector with the most lucrative.





In the Energy Sector, solar equipment imports are largely exempt from customs duty as part of the government’s initiatives to promote renewable energy adoption.





Zambia also offers a comprehensive range of tax exemptions and incentives to promote investment and growth in the tourism sector.