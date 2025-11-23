HH TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has announced that he will on Tuesday this week hold a press conference to address the nation on various issues, main among them, political violence in the country.





Speaking this afternoon when he officiated at the Evangelical Church in Zambia Diamond Jubilee celebrations service in Matero constituency, President Hichilema says he will not allow the country to return to hooliganism and street fighting under his watch.





He says there is no need for the country to begin experiencing violence as is the case in other neighboring countries.





The head of state says days where citizens and members of the public were attacked, killed are long gone and should not return.





Meanwhile, President Hichilema has highlighted the need for the church and government to continue working together and engaging in dialogue when there is a departure from any of them.