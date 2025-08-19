HH to Open Fifth Session of Parliament on September 12



By Mary Kachepa



President Hakainde Hichilema will officially open the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly on Friday, September 12, 2025.



Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Loveness Mayaka, made the announcement in a statement to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.





Mrs. Mayaka encouraged stakeholders and the general public to follow the live proceedings of the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on ZNBC TV1, Parliament Radio, and Parliament TV.





She added that members of the public can also stream the event via the National Assembly of Zambia’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and official website.



#Parliament



– ZNBC Today