HH TO PARTICIPATE IN SIXTH AU C-10 SUMMIT TO ADVANCE AFRICA’S DEMAND FOR UN SECURITY COUNCIL REFORM





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



President Hakainde Hichilema is set to participate in the sixth summit of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government, a high-level virtual gathering aimed at advancing Africa’s long-standing demand for reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).





The summit will be chaired by President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, who serves as the current coordinator of the C-10. Discussions will center on the common African position, which calls for two permanent seats for Africa on the UNSC, complete with veto power, as outlined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.





The meeting will also consider outcomes from the 13th ministerial meeting of the AU C-10, hosted by Zambia in Lusaka from June 3–5, 2025.





The gathering reaffirms Africa’s unified stance and strategic roadmap for equitable representation on the Security Council.



President Hichilema has reiterated Zambia’s unwavering commitment to working with fellow AU member states to push for a fairer, more democratic global governance system, where Africa’s voice is not only heard but meaningfully represented.





The summit will further review progress made since the adoption of the Pact for the Future at the 2024 UN General Assembly, which injected fresh momentum into Africa’s reform agenda. Key documents including the Lusaka Ministerial Outcome Document and the AU Model on UNSC Reform will guide deliberations ahead of the UNGA high-level week in September 2025.





This was contained in a press statement made available to the media by Eva Chanda, principal public relations officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.