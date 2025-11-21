HH, Trump Jr meeting shrouded in secrecy like some secret society – Sakwiba Sikota

HH, Trump Jr meeting shrouded in secrecy like some secret society – Saki

ULP leader Sakwiba Sikota says the meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema and Donald Trump Jr was shrouded in secrecy like in some secret society.

And Sikota said Zambians were not sure whether Trump Jr came into the country for hunting concessions or other activities.

In an interview, Sikota said a day after President Hakainde Hichilema announced that he had met Donald Trump Jr, the first born son to United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump, the next day he posted on his social media pages that he had spoken to that country’s Secretary of State Marko Rubio via telephone.

But Sikota said there was nothing concrete the President said from the conversations he had with the two gentlemen.

He said yet there were things all the Zambians were interested in, including this country being among the two were citizens were required to deposit hefty amounts when acquiring visas, yet