HH UNDETERRED – MWEETWA



GOVERNING United Party for National Development (UPND) chairperson for information and publicity Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema remains undeterred in building a better future for the people of Zambia.





He said the President is focused despite criticism from opposition leaders, many of whom, he says, are the same individuals who left the economy broken through corruption and reckless borrowing.





Mr Mweetwa, who is Minister of Information and Media, said President Hichilema and his administration is working tirelessly to boost local agriculture, bring down food prices, create more jobs, and grow the economy to put money in people’s pockets.





“We know that citizens are still experiencing challenges. We know the cost of living is hitting hard, and the historic drought has caused load-shedding, which disrupts lives and businesses. These challenges test us, but they won’t defeat us. We see the struggle, we feel your frustration, and we are taking action,” he said.





In a statement, Mr Mweetwa said the New Dawn administration is implementing an ambitious and unparalleled economic transformation agenda.





He added that the Government remains committed to driving reforms and development that will uplift the lives of all Zambians.



ZDM