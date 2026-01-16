HH UNFIT TO RULE- Nason Msoni

HH UNFIT TO RULE



HAKAINDE Hichilema is unfit and has disqualified himself to be president of Zambia beyond August this year because of his continuous efforts to divide the country, opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party president Nason Msoni has said.





Recently, Hichilema told the people of Southern Province at a rally in Choma District that if they did not give him one million votes and he lost power in August they would be beaten at Lusaka Intercity Bus Terminus for speaking Tonga as was the case during the Patriotic Front (PF) administration.





Msoni told The Mast in an interview Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) should not be allowed to govern the country because they lacked sensitivity.

“If you are deeply attached to your region, then the office that he wants to keep is not for that kind of politics. He may well find something else of interest that he can do in the region where he hails from if he is so deeply entrenched in regional politics,” Msoni said.





He said Hichilema did not qualify to be the president of Zambia because he had taken the country for granted and had total disregard of what the country’s forefathers worked hard to unite the country.





“He [Hichilema] is not fit to be president in the sense that he lacks sensitivity. He’s not politically sensitive in terms of how to sustain peace. He has no idea what it takes or what it took our founding fathers to bring about durable peace in our country,” Msoni said.





He said Hichilema had been politically clumsy such that he did not care what other people thought or what other regions felt about his exclusionist approach to governance.





“And when he goes on a platform. Some of the things that he says are completely insensitive and provocative. A president must be one that makes a deliberate effort to bring everybody together,” Msoni said.





He reminded Hichilema that many Zambians were hating his leadership style of dividing the country.



“A lot of Zambians are hurting. He doesn’t know that a lot of Zambians are hurting his style of politics, his exclusion of citizens from national governance,” Msoni said.





He urged the Zambian people not to squander the opportunity to retire Hichilema and the UPND in August.



“We should not afford to squander the opportunity to retire Mr Hichilema with dignity in August. It will be the greatest mistake for Zambians to vote for Mr Hichilema back in office,” he said.





Msoni warned Zambians that the conduct of Hichilema would be worse than the conduct he had shown just in one term.



“if a President can divisively conduct himself like that just in one term, what more allowing him the second term? He must be stopped before citizens start fighting among themselves,” he said.





Msoni said a leader who pits one group of people against another group of people in a single country is a bad leader. He said the Zambian people will never thank Hichilema for dividing the country.





“He is not the kind of leader that we want. And certainly we will never thank Mr. Hichilema for dividing us with our brothers and sisters in the southern, western, and the northwestern region. We love our brothers and sisters in these regions,” he said.





He urged fellow political leaders to quickly get on the ground and sensitise the Zambian people on the dangers of retaining Hichilema.



“It is our role as political leaders to start talking to our people and sensitizing our people on the dangers of retaining Mr. Hichilema for his second term of office. We would rather get a president who is incompetent but is determined to keep our country together in one piece,” he said.



The Mast