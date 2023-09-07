HH URGED TO FOCUS ON REAL ISSUES

…. stay focused on stabilizing the economy and not be swayed by petty issues, charges UPPZ

Kitwe, Zambia – September 7, 2023 –

The opposition United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to stay focused on stabilizing the economy and not be swayed by petty issues.

UPPZ Leader Charles Chanda says Zambians need to unite and collaborate to find lasting solutions to the current economic woes.

Mr Chanda notes that this can only happen if people embrace all leaders regardless of their political color.

“Each leader has something positive to offer, and we must tap into their strengths to achieve our goals. We understand that the President is committed to finding realistic solutions to the challenges facing the country,” he said.

“However, we advise him to shift his focus towards ensuring the stability of mealie meal prices beyond private millers, who are profit-oriented. Affordable mealie meal prices are essential to the sustainability of our economy and the well-being of our people.”

He urged the President to prioritize this issue as it directly affects millions of Zambians.

“As a nation, we cannot afford to let our people go hungry while we sort out petty political differences. We would like to remind the President that we are counting on him to deliver on his campaign pledges,” he stated.

“We believe that he is the right leader to take us out of the economic doldrums. However, he needs our support, patience, and understanding to achieve his goals.”

He called on all Zambians to unite and support the President.

“We need to put our differences aside and work together towards a bright and prosperous future for all,” he concluded.