HH URGES TANZANIANS TO UPHOLD PEACE, SEEK DIALOGUE OVER STREET PROTESTS

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, November, 3, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the people of Tanzania to avoid taking their grievances to the streets and instead resolve national differences through dialogue and established democratic institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Tanzania today, President Hichilema’s words also conveyed a sense of regional solidarity, particularly with Tanzania, as he encouraged collaborative efforts to address challenges and seize opportunities for growth and development.

President Hichilema said Tanzania’s long-standing peace since independence is a legacy that must be protected at all costs. He emphasized that peace, security, and stability form the foundation upon which nations build prosperity.

He warned that once law and order break down, restoring stability becomes difficult, with far-reaching consequences on education, family livelihoods, national budgets, and overall development. Citing examples from across the continent, President Hichilema said instability is a “menace” that, once unleashed, takes years to reverse.

“Peace must be the main ingredient for development. When disputes arise, they should go to the dialogue table, and that table must remain the only place where disagreements are resolved,” he said.

Reflecting on Zambia’s own democratic journey, President Hichilema recounted how the UPND spent 23 years in opposition, 15 of which he personally led. He said despite electoral setbacks and disputes, he never called for protests, knowing such actions could lead to property destruction, injury, or loss of life.

“If blood had been shed, it would have been on my hands. We chose patience and trusted in democratic processes,” President Hichilema said.

He noted that Zambia’s peaceful leadership transition is a responsibility that must be preserved and passed to future generations. He urged Tanzanians to choose opportunity over destruction, stressing that challenges are real but progress comes in its own time.

“God’s timing is the best. There is no need to force what will come at the right moment,” he said.

President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s close partnership with Tanzania, citing joint infrastructure such as TAZAMA and TAZARA, which were built through the vision of Presidents Julius Nyerere and Kenneth Kaunda.

He said Zambia relied on Tanzania during the liberation struggle when access to the sea was blocked, and the two countries continue to cooperate on rehabilitating regional routes to enhance trade and mobility.

Congratulating Tanzania’s leadership, President Hichilema urged inclusiveness, saying even those who did not vote for the president should be embraced. He called for continued focus on peace and stability as prerequisites for development, job creation, and opportunities for the youth.

“Zambia and Tanzania share history, friendship, and ambition. Let us safeguard the peace that enables our shared progress,” he said.

© Falcon News