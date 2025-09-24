HH URGES UNITY AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on traditional leaders to help maintain national unity before and after the 2026 General Election.





President Hichilema emphasised that disunity during elections can disrupt the peace the country has been enjoying.





He also urged all eligible Zambians to register as voters and exercise their right to vote in next year’s general election.





Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa delivered the President’s message at the Ikubi Lya Bana Munyati Traditional Ceremony of the Ila-speaking people under Chief Nalubamba in Namwala District yesterday.





Speaking through a representative, Chief Nalubamba appealed to the government to consider completing the Livestock Services Centre in the Chitongo area.





Meanwhile, Zambia Flying Doctor Service Public Relations Manager Violet Tembo said the institution is using traditional ceremonies as an opportunity to reach underserved communities and provide specialised medical services.



ZNBC