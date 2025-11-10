HH URGES UPND MEMBERS TO INTENSIFY MOBILIZATION EFFORTS ON THE COPPERBELT





Kitwe… Monday November 10, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has called on members of the UPND to embark on intensive mobilisation efforts across the Copperbelt Province and beyond, saying the party must be strengthened to sustain the government’s ongoing development agenda.





Speaking during a meeting at Nkana Cricket Club in Kitwe yesterday, the President addressed thousands of UPND members drawn from all ten districts of the Copperbelt.





He said he was overwhelmed by the massive turnout and the show of love and support from the people.



President Hichilema reminded party members that for the UPND government to continue implementing key development programmes – including free education, students’ meal allowances and loans, the reopening of mines, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and enhanced Social Cash Transfer – the party must remain strong and united.





He urged members to immediately begin grassroots mobilisation and recruit more people into the UPND, adding that the ruling party was the vehicle that brought them into government in August 2021.





The Head of State also encouraged citizens to acquire National Registration Cards (NRCs) and voter’s cards, and to confidently speak about the government’s numerous achievements on various platforms.





President Hichilema said the party was determined to entrench the UPND as a national party of choice, describing the Kitwe event as the launchpad for renewed mobilisation efforts across the country.





Meanwhile, the President expressed gratitude for the warm reception from the people of the Copperbelt, saying he was leaving the province encouraged by their support and commitment.