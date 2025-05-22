HH VISITS HIS FORMER SCHOOL



He writes…✍️



It was a momentous occasion to visit and address pupils and teachers at my former school, Kalomo Secondary, in Southern Province.





As a former pupil of this school from 1976 to 1980 in Red Hostel and graduated from Form 5A Class, we will always cherish this school and hold it dear to our hearts.





During our address, we reiterated our commitment to prioritise education because education is everything to us.



We encouraged pupils to work hard in school and embrace the art of discipline.





Further, we encouraged them to develop the mindset of entrepreneurship so that they can become employers in the future.





We are proud of this school, and together with others who passed through Kalomo Secondary, we will continue supporting it in every way possible.





Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

