HH VOWS ACTION AGAINST LOADSHEDDING: “WE FEEL THE PAIN, OUR GOVERNMENT IS SLEEPLESS ON THIS MATTER”





By: Justin Banda & Mwema Shanshima



Laying the groundwork for the country’s legislative and policy agenda, President Hakainde Hichilema opened the 5th Session of the 13th National Assembly with a strong appeal to build on economic and social progress.





At the ceremonial opening, President Hichilema delivered a keynote address themed “Consolidating Economic and Social Gains Towards a Prosperous, Resilient and Equitable Zambia.”





In his speech, the President reaffirmed his Administration’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to reliable energy across the country, underscoring its pivotal role in driving economic growth and improving livelihoods.





President Hichilema described energy as a cornerstone of Zambia’s development strategy, emphasizing that enhanced access and reliability are critical to unlocking industrialization, creating jobs, and transforming rural communities.





He noted that a robust energy sector is essential not only for powering businesses and homes but also for enabling inclusive progress across all regions.





To meet growing demand and mitigate climate-related risks, the President announced that the Government is actively investing in both traditional and renewable energy sources.





He acknowledged the vulnerability of hydroelectric power to droughts and other environmental disruptions, and stressed the importance of diversifying Zambia’s energy mix.





Highlighting recent milestones, Mr. Hichilema pointed to the rollout of new solar and wind energy projects, the expansion of grid infrastructure, and strengthened partnerships with private investors aimed at boosting generation capacity.





These efforts, he said, are part of a broader national agenda to ensure that every Zambian, regardless of geographic location, can benefit from affordable, sustainable, and accessible energy.





The President assured that energy reforms will continue to be prioritized as a catalyst for economic resilience, social equity, and long-term prosperity.

