HH WALKS DEMOCRACY TALK



TO DEMONSTRATE a true spirit of democracy, President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated former Copperbelt Province permanent secretary Bright Nundwe for winning the Chawama parliamentary by-election under Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD).





The by-election was necessitated by the declaration of the seat vacant following the longer than necessary absence of Tasila Lungu, who has been in South Africa since the death of her father, former President Edgar Lungu, on June 5, 2025.





In a statement posted on his Facebook page yesterday, President Hichilema described Thursday’s by-election as a tightly contested race.



The head of State said in a democracy, every election must ultimately produce one winner, yet its deeper purpose is to strengthen harmony, peace and unity among all citizens.





“For this reason, we commend the UPND, all participating candidates, and, above all, the people of Chawama, whose collective commitment ensured that the democratic process functioned as it should,” he said.





The President also commended Electoral Commission of Zambia and law enforcement agencies for conducting a transparent, orderly and secure election.





Mr Hichilema said their professionalism contributed to an environment in which the will of the people could be freely and peacefully expressed.



Zambia Daily Mail