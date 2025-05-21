BY LAURA MITI

HH WANTS “CHIGAMBA” CONSTITUTION TO SUIT UPND GOVT – LAURA MITI

Dear President Hichilema, on the constitutional amendments proposed by the Minister of Justice, would you agree that the reason Zambians are hungry and poor is not because we have too few MPs, that MPs mandate ends before the exact 3 years or that there are not enough nominated members.

Isn’t it true that our problem is that the Executive wing of government steals, abuses, mismanages and wrongly prioritises the money meant to improve Zambians lives?

Why are you pushing constitutional amendments that will do nothing for our real problem – the resources of this country being consistently liberated by powerful people in government after government – including yours?

By the way – we do desperately need a constitutional amendment but not like this. Not another chigamba to suit the sitting government. We need a wholesale review that fully answers our real problems. This proposed one is for you, not us.