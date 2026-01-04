HH WANTS OUSTER OF ARCHBISHOP BANDA – M’MEMBE
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is determined to have Lusaka Catholic Archbishop Dr Alick Banda removed from his leadership position before the August 13 general election, opposition common presidential candidate Dr Fred M’membe has said.
Hichilema has unleashed the Drug Enforcement Commission to arrest and prosecute the head of the Catholic Church in the capital city and entire province of Lusaka on Monday on a trumped up charge.
“This attempt by Mr Hakainde Hichilema to discredit, criminalise and humiliate him [Archbishop Banda] is not new. It has been a political survival strategy of his from the very beginning of his government. It is intensified now to ensure that Archbishop Banda is removed long before this year’s August 13 general elections,” Dr M’membe, the president of the Socialist Party noted.
He said the attacks on Archbishop Banda using the DEC, which is today under his direct supervision and command, demonstrated the crassness of Hichilema’s politics.
“But it shouldn’t be forgotten that the Catholic Church has been under continual attack ever since the time of Jesus. Does anyone believe that it will suddenly end?” he said.
Dr M’membe said Hichilema was increasingly becoming politically insecure as Zambian headed to the polls.
“We can expect that he [HIchilema] will increase his attacks on the leadership of the Catholic Church, especially on Archbishop Banda,” he said.
“Catholicism is not about worldly power [even though it has involved itself in worldly matters], but its primary mission is personal salvation.”
He noted Catholic history was filled with martyrs who stood for the church and died at the hands of governments and men like Hichilema.
“Catholics should fully expect that under Mr Hichilema persecution will increase. To believe otherwise is to ignore his attitude towards the Catholic leadership, especially Archbishop Banda, over the last four years of his government,” Dr M’membe said
“Again, in difficult times like these, it is important to turn to the homily of Pope Francis on this score: Bishops must remember, particularly when under attack, that their role is to pray, be humble in knowing God chose them, and remain close to the people. In fact, a bishop does not seek refuge from the powerful, the elite, no. It will be the elite who criticise the bishop, while the people show love toward their bishop and confirm him in his vocation. In these times, it seems like the devil, the great accuser, has been let loose, and he’s got it in for the bishops,” Dr M’membe said.
“Let’s all pray for our archbishop and accompany him to DEC on Monday,” he said.
The Mast
Ba M’membe if you have nothing to say, sometimes it is wise to just keep the mouth shut.
Dr. M’membe has see an opportunity to pick up some Catholic votes from this saga.
Unfortunately for him, there are no shortcuts to growing a political party other than grass root mobilisation.
Ba Membe, has HH ever attempted to remove you from your post as president of SP. Does HH appoint, promote, transfer, suspend, and expell any priests in the Catholic or any other church? What do you want to tell the nation or the world? Please don’t dream of evading the truth. Even the frogs in the dirty ponds know that HH can’t remove or transfer the bishop from Lusaka. The truth embodied in citizens cannot be be evaded like taxes.
That’s the idea..To remove Archbishop Dr Alick Banda from his position as Bishop of Lusaka Diocese, for an easy passage in the Presidential elections.
Hakainde is a see through, with school boy strategies..Crush everything and everyone in his way to retain the Presidency on 13th August, 2026..It is his time, and no one should cough.
He has taken over the main opposition Patriotic Front through Robert Chabinga, virtually removing the Patriotic Front from the Ballot.
The Institutions of government are in his pocket..The Electoral Commission is in his pocket.
The Labor Movement, Students Unions in his pocket.
He is dishing Millions to Churches to buy their loyalties.
The Law Association of Zambia under siege.
Most of the Chiefs in his pocket..
Only the Catholic Church is standing firm, and he is after it..If he can’t buy the loyalty, he should crush it..
To divide ZCCB, the Clergy and the Catholic Faithful.I am not even sure about the strange faces I have started seeing at my local parish .
The ZRA vehicle case against Archbishop Dr Alick Banda is just a smokescreen. There’s nothing in this case.
He wants to Scandalize , Humiliate Archbishop Dr Alick Banda, using all his propaganda machinery, with the hope that the Vatican notices and recalls him.
However the Vatican knows him…some Tin Pot Dictator trying to punch beyond his weight..The ” powers” he is allegedly using to weigh in on the Pope, and the numerous letters sent to the Vatican by Praise Maniacs are just for the Incinerator. The local Clergy and Bishops know everything.
Eventually he will be put to size. His useless Mingalato will fall flat.
The curse of 2021 will be removed on 13th August,2026.
This Man should go.
These are the type of Leaders who should be on Donald Trump’s menu!
Problem of Smoking a lot.You see things normal people can’t see.Soon you will start laughing at your own shadow.
Ahhhh !!Iwe ka Meembe.What selective memory about the history of the Catholic church.Have you ever read about the era of Inquisition and the causes of rise of the Protestant and Reformation movement
You are really a very dull buffoon.
And to the Catholic Faithful.. Know your neighbor. There’s infiltration.
On social media we know how Catholics present themselves. Praise Maniacs under false identities, using North Eastern names are on the loose to sow division within the Catholic Church. Identify them and their schemes.
May the Holy Spirit help us to know who really is my neighbor.
We are in strange times.
Let us continue in Pray to Protect our Bishops, Clergy and the Church.