HH WANTS OUSTER OF ARCHBISHOP BANDA – M’MEMBE

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is determined to have Lusaka Catholic Archbishop Dr Alick Banda removed from his leadership position before the August 13 general election, opposition common presidential candidate Dr Fred M’membe has said.

Hichilema has unleashed the Drug Enforcement Commission to arrest and prosecute the head of the Catholic Church in the capital city and entire province of Lusaka on Monday on a trumped up charge.

“This attempt by Mr Hakainde Hichilema to discredit, criminalise and humiliate him [Archbishop Banda] is not new. It has been a political survival strategy of his from the very beginning of his government. It is intensified now to ensure that Archbishop Banda is removed long before this year’s August 13 general elections,” Dr M’membe, the president of the Socialist Party noted.

He said the attacks on Archbishop Banda using the DEC, which is today under his direct supervision and command, demonstrated the crassness of Hichilema’s politics.

“But it shouldn’t be forgotten that the Catholic Church has been under continual attack ever since the time of Jesus. Does anyone believe that it will suddenly end?” he said.

Dr M’membe said Hichilema was increasingly becoming politically insecure as Zambian headed to the polls.

“We can expect that he [HIchilema] will increase his attacks on the leadership of the Catholic Church, especially on Archbishop Banda,” he said.

“Catholicism is not about worldly power [even though it has involved itself in worldly matters], but its primary mission is personal salvation.”

He noted Catholic history was filled with martyrs who stood for the church and died at the hands of governments and men like Hichilema.

“Catholics should fully expect that under Mr Hichilema persecution will increase. To believe otherwise is to ignore his attitude towards the Catholic leadership, especially Archbishop Banda, over the last four years of his government,” Dr M’membe said

“Again, in difficult times like these, it is important to turn to the homily of Pope Francis on this score: Bishops must remember, particularly when under attack, that their role is to pray, be humble in knowing God chose them, and remain close to the people. In fact, a bishop does not seek refuge from the powerful, the elite, no. It will be the elite who criticise the bishop, while the people show love toward their bishop and confirm him in his vocation. In these times, it seems like the devil, the great accuser, has been let loose, and he’s got it in for the bishops,” Dr M’membe said.

“Let’s all pray for our archbishop and accompany him to DEC on Monday,” he said.

