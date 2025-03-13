HH WANTS TO MANIPULATE THE CONSTITUTION



….for his own personal benefit and political survival, says Dr M’membe



Lusaka… Thursday March 13, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of trying to manipulate the Republican Constitution for his own personal benefit and political survival.





Dr. M’membe claims that Mr Hichilema wants to remove the 50%+1 and the running mate clauses from the current constitution for him to cement his stay in office.



The SP Leader says Mr Hichilema is aware that his popularity has dropped hence the need to remove the 50%+1 clause from the Constitution to remain in office beyond 2026.





On the Running Mate clause, Dr. M’membe further accused Mr Hichilema of being a manipulator saying he wants to have a Vice President he can control and fire at will.



He said this when he featured on Hot FM Radio in Lusaka this morning.





“Mr Hakainde Hichilema is trying to manipulate things for his own personal benefits, for his own political survival. The ideas he is propagating today will not achieve much because political ideas are worthless if they are not inspired by noble self sentiments. What Mr Hichilema wants to do with the Constitution is very clear, it is simply prolonging his stay in office. Today he is saying he has a draft of the Constitution, the other day in Kàsàmà he was saying people have agreed to change the Constitution. Who did he agree with? Who did he consult,” he questioned.





“We know his intentions over the Constitution, he wants to change the Constitution to politically survive. The issue of including women and youths is not what he is driving at. What is propelling Mr Hichilema over the Constitution is the 50%+1. He knows that his popularity has dropped. If he is confident, let’s go for 50%+1 and let him not change anything and see if he will get it.”





Dr. M’membe further alleges that Mr Hichilema cannot have a running mate he cannot manipulate.



“The other thing is the running mate because he is a manipulator. He can’t have a Vice President he can’t fire. Our system today protects the Vice President, whether you are talking to the Veep or not, that person is protected for five years,” he added.





“What is more urgent that he should change the Constitution before 2026? If it is not about the elections, why can’t he wait to do it after 2026 elections? If he wants more women and youths in key positions, why can’t he appoint them? Why can’t he nominate them as Members of Parliament since he has that right?”





Dr. M’membe said many stakeholders including the Catholic Bishops in their recent Pastoral Letter did indicate that Constitution amendments can be done after next year’s general elections.