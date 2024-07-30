HH wants to perpetuate his stay in office by removing the 5-year term limit and introduce a 7-year presidential term limit as well as remove the 50%  + 1 – Fred M’membe

THE DANGERS OF HICHILEMA’S PLANNED CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES



Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND’s machinations to illogically change the Constitution to perpetuate his stay in office by removing the five-year presidential term limit and introduce a seven-year presidential term limit as well as remove the 50% + 1, and revert to First Past the post electoral system to avoid a rerun, can be regarded as a “blatant power grab”, a ruse to secure a second and third-term of office, and a huge step backwards for our democracy.



We categorise these reckless manoeuvres as an “open power grab” because it is clear that Mr Hichilema and his corrupt league want to take advantage of the situation in order to assume total and nonstop control of power. But these planned arbitrary Constitutional amendments will be resisted. Any selfish and evil attempts by Mr Hichilema and his corrupt league to amend the Constitution to avoid a rerun, which we know that he fears he can’t win, will be met with resistance this country has never seen before. The people will not accept it. They will not back down until the correct thing is done. Mr Hichilema must know that this country is not going to be a good place for them to live in corruptly, amass wealth and crookedly thrust themselves on the people, unless it’s a good country for all of us to live in.



These secretly planned Constitutional amendments have the potential to weaken our democracy, intensify the political temperature and tension as well as stir up political instability because the public anger that will stem from this will be immense. Mr Hichilema should know that there is absolutely no need to subject a population that is already stressed economically to such irresponsible and selfish political schemes. The aspirations of the Zambian people have been fairly served by the current Constitution, which was a commendable step towards inclusivity, stability and enhancing our democracy. So, why does Mr Hichilema want to let his ego or self-centeredness overturn the people’s will? Zambians boldly expressed their desire to be governed by a majority president every five years. They made it clear that for one to be sworn-in as President, they must cross the 50% + 1 threshold. But why is Mr Hichilema desperate to overturn these progressive Constitutional clauses? Why the panic? Has he sensed political defeat already?



But these evil schemes will not yield any positive results. In fact, the architects of these manoeuvres, including Mr Hichilema himself, risk paying a heavy political price if they do not abandon their plans forthwith. Mr Hichilema should know that his regime’s insecurity and paranoia is setting the country on a dangerous path of a deep political crisis. Let them know that whatever they’re planning is equal to testing the depth of a river with both feet. They will definitely sink in no time. It is a huge mistake for Mr Hichilema to take Zambians for fools. History has shown that our people can be very decisive in rejecting deceitful leaders. This will backfire very badly!



Mr Hichilema and his corrupt league must face reality and avoid the perilous ditch ahead of them. Let Mr Hichilema devote his energies to fostering unity, peace, and political stability. He must fulfill his campaign promises and address the numerous challenges that have befallen our country like starvation, high fuel prices, loadshedding and cost of living among others, and not these desperate manoeuvres to keep himself in office. As the Bembas say “Ukwali insoke takwafwile muntu”. We have once again advised and we hope he will listen.



We call upon the Church, civil society, opposition political parties, labour movement, student unions, traditional leaders, young people, academics and all progressive stakeholders to voice out and reject this madness.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party