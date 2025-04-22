HH WILL BE HUMILIATED LIKE KK IF HE PROCEEDS WITH CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS – Wynter Kabimba

HH WILL BE HUMILIATED LIKE KK IF HE PROCEEDS WITH CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS – WYNTER



ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says if President Hakainde Hichilema proceeds with constitutional amendments without citizens’ consent, the results will be like those of Kenneth Kaunda, who suffered humiliation beyond his tenure of office.



He adds that the UPND is digging its own grave with the proposed constitutional amendments. And Kabimba says he did not sign any document while joining an alliance with the UPND to agree with whatever President Hichilema says.



Speaking during Prime Television’s ‘Matters Arising’, Saturday, Kabimba said no one has ever won against the people. “One of the causes of the failures of the past constitutional review processes was when the general public thought that this is being done in bad faith, not in our interest”.



News Diggers