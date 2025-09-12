HH’S AIDES OFTEN ACT AGAINST HIS RHETORIC – NYASULU

… as he explains decision to join PF





Lusaka businessman Victor Nyasulu says he does not regret voting against PF in 2021 but believes the party has now taken stock of why it was ousted, aided by the ruling UPND’s loss of the plot on account of unfulfilled promises.





And Nyasulu has said that while President Hakainde Hichilema was always proclaiming on the podium that Zambian businesses must be prioritised, in the background his aides worked earnestly to disparage local businesses such as in the US $20 million mop-up contract at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) when he served there as director general.





Explaining his decision to ditch the UPND for the PF, in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday in Lusaka, Nyasulu said that the ruling party had lost the plot.





“Now, since resigning from the UPND, I returned to my home ZWWP (Zambia We Want Party) who became uncomfortable with [the] arrest allegations against me regarding



