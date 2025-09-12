HH’S AIDES OFTEN ACT AGAINST HIS RHETORIC – NYASULU
… as he explains decision to join PF
Lusaka businessman Victor Nyasulu says he does not regret voting against PF in 2021 but believes the party has now taken stock of why it was ousted, aided by the ruling UPND’s loss of the plot on account of unfulfilled promises.
And Nyasulu has said that while President Hakainde Hichilema was always proclaiming on the podium that Zambian businesses must be prioritised, in the background his aides worked earnestly to disparage local businesses such as in the US $20 million mop-up contract at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) when he served there as director general.
Explaining his decision to ditch the UPND for the PF, in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday in Lusaka, Nyasulu said that the ruling party had lost the plot.
“Now, since resigning from the UPND, I returned to my home ZWWP (Zambia We Want Party) who became uncomfortable with [the] arrest allegations against me regarding
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hhs-aides-often-act-against-his-rhetoric-nyasulu-as-he-explains-decision-to-join-pf/
So the Zambia you want party which was your original political party refused to let you in after you left upnd?
And the only welcome you got was in PF?
That surely tells about what PF is or stands for.
The kind of people who are favoured and loved
in PF. Even Malanji and Yamba, two mbwalalas are
heroes in PF.
Ba Nyasulu, you are going about fighting your battles the wrong way. You are bringing in a political dimension to a purely legal matter. You should have held your peace and concluded your case before going into politics.
I am beginning to doubt your judgement.