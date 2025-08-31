HH’S APOLOGY A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION – PF





WE hope President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to deal with the concerns that former president Edgar Lungu’s family have once the former head of state is given a honourable funeral is genuine, says PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda.





And Nakacinda says President Hichilema’s apology for exposing the family, country and the region to the prolonged Lungu funeral was a step in the right direction.





On Friday, President Hichilema said he was ready to deal with the concerns that former president Edgar Lungu’s family had once the former head of state was given an honourable funeral.





President Hichilema added that he was conscious of the Lungu family’s feelings over the matter.



