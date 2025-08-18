HH’s cabinet tribally balanced, with exceptional leaders – RPP youth chairman





President Hakainde Hichilema has selected a cabinet that is tribally balanced, with a deliberate effort to select individuals with exceptional leadership qualities, says Republican Progressive party (RPP) youth chairman Constantino Mubita





In a press statement, Mubita stated that RPP youths were inspired by President Hichilema’s cabinet.





“The caliber of ministers appointed is truly impressive, and it’s evident that the President has made a deliberate effort to select individuals with exceptional leadership qualities. These men of integrity have demonstrated exemplary character in their personal lives, prioritizing their families and communities,” Mubita stated.

“Notably, ministers like Felix Mutati and Doreen Mwamba have shown remarkable leadership in their personal lives, with well-managed households and families. This reinforces the adage that one who cannot manage their own home cannot effectively govern a country.



