Prof Mutti writes;

As expected, President Hakainde Hichilema’s methodical diplomacy, that has inspired the historical visit of China’s second most powerful man, Premier Li Qiang, who is still in the country, is already making the United States a little jealous.



Hahaha …HH’s diplomatic mingalato are truly making Zambia the continent’s hottest destination for global power courtship.





Just a day after we shared an article explaining how HH’s steady diplomatic hand has restored global confidence in Zambia as a stable and strategic partner, the U.S. Embassy has suddenly pulled out a #ThrowbackThursday. In a rather telling display of diplomatic envy, the U.S is reminding Zambians why the TAZARA locomotives carry the American partnership logo.





“In response to Zambia and Tanzania’s request to accountable international partners to rehabilitate the prematurely decrepit railway in the mid-1980s, the United States of America provided over $45 million (about $130 million today) in grant assistance to purchase locomotives and wagons actually capable of traversing the line,”…Wrote the U.S Embassy.





Like a jealous husband trying to remind his wife of the good old days, the U.S. goes on emphasizing how their grant empowered Zambians to resurrect and maintain the railway enabling it to remain operational for the past four decades, calling it a real partnership. We have shared a screenshot of their full post for your reading pleasure.





Just to bring you to speed, China’s Premier is in Zambia and is expected to officiate at a groundbreaking ceremony for the same TAZARA revitalization partnership project between the two African countries and China.





For anyone who understands geopolitical economics, this kind of jealousy is exactly what we should be celebrating. Zambia must remain open to all suitors. When giants compete for your attention, you negotiate from a position of strength.





So far, we are already seeing the results. Just a few days ago after it was announced that the Premier of China would be visiting Zambia, the U.S. announced their decision to reinstate the previously cut healthcare grant to Zambia.





The point is , a healthy competition, inspired by diplomatic jealous between global superpowers, if well-managed, could unlock massive benefits for Zambia