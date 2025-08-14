HH’s promises now a mockery in North Western Province – Kafwaya



Former North-Western province minister Dawson Kafwaya says the people of the province are tired of President Hakainde Hichilema’s promises as they are now becoming a mockery





In interview yesterday, Kafwaya said the people had the promises on record and provincial leaders should tell the people why they had failed to start most of the projects people had been promised by the UPND government.





He said advisors to President Hichilema should be advising him correctly.





“You can’t allow the President to make a statement which he can’t realise or achieve. Once the President makes a statement it’s a policy.

It’s not just a statement no! it’s a policy. So those who move with the President should advise to say okay, you can’t make this promise,” he said. “Because you see like what I said, we are tired of



