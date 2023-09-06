HH’S UTTERANCES ARE NOT PRESIDENTIAL-MPNVP

HH’S UTTERANCES ARE NOT PRESIDENTIAL!

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

The recent remarks characterizing the speech of the Republican President nowadays are not only inappropriate but do not befit the Head of State who is the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces.

Those surrounding the Head of State must quickly sit him down and urgently admonish him to be mindful of what he utters to the public because of the detrimental effects and irreversible consequences that goes with every statement issued. We have always mentioned that anything said by the Republican President becomes a policy and must be implemented by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Every statement issued by the seating Head of State carries an intonation of seriousness and no one must take such lightly. No wonder the Head of State must always be sober minded and should avoid succumbing to emotions. More importantly, the President must be reminded that he is the Father of the Nation and everyone looks up to him. The Head of State must therefore have a big heart and should be willing to accommodate any situation.

Yesterday during the public rally held in Kanyama Compound, President Hakainde Hichilema loosely challenged the immediate past Head of State Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu not to dare him at all! In his bulky outburst he intimated the following sentiments; –

(1) Since the PF is busy regrouping, he will make sure that he incampacitate them and cramp them down using all possible means at his disposal.

(2) The former President will never ascend back into power.

(3) There is literally no vacancy left for the Office of President in this Country.

(4) The previous administration killed Lawrence Banda and others.

(5) Allowing the previous Government getting back into power is as good as reintroducing anarchy, violence, illegalities and irrational killings in the Country.

(6) President Hakainde Hichilema will now use unknown techniques in order to finish off the opposition.

(7) If possible the entire UPND Government will go for the throat of the former Head of State.

(😎 The general behaviour of the opposition can be described as Foolishness and Absurd.

(9) That the President is aware about those with intentions of conducting a coup d’etat in the Country.

The above utterances, statements and expressions were mentioned by His Excellency the Republican President himself using a local languages. (Nyanja & Bemba). Undeniably, the language used by the President does not befit the decorum of the Office he occupies. Such expressions undoubtedly amount to Hate Speech and qualify to be categorized as defamatory, malicious, derogatory, sarcastic, humiliating, contemptuous, unwholesome and demeaning.

It is not only unheard-of from the seating Head of State sounding vulgar and provocative against the former President and the opposition at large. From the foregoing, we can conclusively say that the Republican President has already instructed the Zambia Police Command to ensure that the former first lady Madam Esther Lungu is implicated and make sure that the sixth President is connected to some wrongdoing. As we are documenting this article the former first lady is scheduled to appear before the Zambia Police Station in Ibex at 10 hours today.

It is also possible concluding that the Law Enforcement Agencies are acting under the strict instructions from the Commander In Chief himself and it is extremely difficult detaching the President in all Court cases going on involving his political contenders.

In conclusion, we wish to express our displeasure and sadness for the manifestations of bitterness, irrationalities and the extent of irritation being echoed by President Hakainde Hichilema. No one must trivialize such utterances for they boarder on the National Security, Wellbeing of the nation, Peace, Harmony and Tranquility of the Nation.

MPNVP – WE ARE THE ANCHOR OF NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES!