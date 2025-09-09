Hichilema abused Lungu – Changala



Civil rights activist Brebner Changala says President Hakainde Hichilema abused late president Edgar Lungu where even state security was removed from him, yet it was provided to Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga.





And Changala said Hichilema humiliated Lungu by taking his family members to court over allegations of owning property beyond their reach, arguing that they lived under a privileged office.









