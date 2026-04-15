HICHILEMA ACCEPTS UPND NOMINATION, PLEDGES CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT





President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed gratitude to members of the UPND for granting him another mandate to lead the party and confirming him as its presidential candidate ahead of the August 13 elections.





Speaking during the party’s General Assembly, President Hichilema said he and his team were deeply humbled by the trust and confidence placed in them.





He noted that the occasion provided an opportunity to reflect on the progress achieved so far, while also acknowledging the work that still remains.





The President stated that, together with party members, they had laid a firm foundation for national development and that the country’s direction was now clear.





He explained that the UPND’s mission was to build on the gains recorded over the past five years in order to advance the country and create lasting prosperity for the Zambian people.





President Hichilema further reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on the party’s promises, emphasizing that his administration is driven by a deep sense of love and care for the country.





He called on citizens to unite in efforts to achieve national development, urging them to work together towards “Zambia’s harvest.”