⬆️ ANALYSIS | Hichilema Attending Samia’s Inauguration —A Look Beyond Emotion



President Hakainde Hichilema’s attendance at President-elect Samia Suluhu Hassan’s inauguration in Tanzania has stirred heated reaction at home. Critics argue that standing beside a leader elected amid violence and internet shutdowns contradicts Zambia’s democratic values. The anger is understandable. Africa has witnessed a rise in young citizens demanding clean elections, and Tanzania’s turmoil struck a nerve.





But foreign policy is not driven by comment sections or emotional climate. It is measured against national security, regional economics, and diplomatic doctrine. Zambia’s decision sits inside that framework.





First, Tanzania is not a distant neighbour. It is a lifeline. More than half of Zambia’s fuel flows through Dar es Salaam. Maize imports during our drought came through Tanzanian corridors. Every day, traders at Nakonde and Tunduma move goods that feed family businesses across Zambia. The TAZARA Railway and TAZAMA pipeline are not historical symbols. They are active arteries our economy depends on. Walking away from a formal state occasion would signal rupture in a corridor we cannot replace overnight.





Second, diplomatic practice matters. When an election outcome is contested or questioned, African states apply institutional channels. The African Union and regional blocs have already recognised the Tanzanian result. Zambia is a member of SADC and the African Union Peace and Security Council. Breaking ranks unilaterally would not topple Samia. It would isolate Zambia within the same institutions we rely on when we need support on international finance, regional peacekeeping, and border cooperation.





Third, attendance does not equal approval. It signals continuity in state-to-state relations while leaving room for principled positions expressed privately or through multilateral systems. Presidents often attend inaugurations of governments they disagree with. That is the nature of diplomacy. Engagement preserves leverage. Isolation trades influence for applause.





Fourth, stability across that border directly affects us. If unrest escalated in Tanzania, Nakonde would feel it before Lusaka did. Zambia cannot afford economic shocks triggered by a foreign policy statement crafted to satisfy social media rather than protect national interests.





Finally, Zambia’s democratic voice remains intact when it is steady, not reactionary. The President can attend an inauguration and still advocate for electoral reforms, civil liberties, and peaceful governance across the region. States act on two tracks: principle and interest. Responsible leadership pairs them instead of abandoning one.





This moment requires sober judgment. Supporting Hichilema’s attendance is not siding with electoral violence. It is recognising that a nation must survive the day before it can shape tomorrow. Diplomacy keeps corridors open. It protects traders, fuel lines, and food security. That is the quiet, unglamorous work of statecraft.





History shows that countries that mix passion with strategy endure. Zambia is not turning its back on democracy. It is engaging with its neighbours while keeping space to speak when it counts. Peace at the border, stability in supply chains, and a respected voice in regional bodies are not luxuries. They are national assets.



© The People’s Brief | Editorial Crew