HICHILEMA CLAIMS; KK told me I would be president one day – Hichilema

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has revealed a long-held secret during the Kenneth Kaunda day celebrations which happened in Chinsali Yesterday.

The Head of State said Zambia’s first President Kenneth Kaunda once told him that he would be president one day.

President Hichilema shared that this happened about 21 years ago.

“He said I have a message for you whether you know or you don’t, you will leave business and you will enter politics and you will become the president of this country,” revealed President Hichilema.

“So I said what is he talking about I’m a business man I’m not a politician

How can I be president?”

He went on to highlight similarities between his regime and Kaunda’s emphasising shared values such as free education, healthcare, and national unity.

President Hichilema also expressed his administration’s commitment to caring for the vulnerable.

“We want to take care of orphans, poor people for them to go to school,” he said.

The President commemorated Kenneth Kaunda’s centenary birthday at Lubwa Mission in Chinsali accompanied by the Kaunda family and other dignitaries.

Colonel Panji Kaunda expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for honoring KK’s legacy, noting the significance of the President’s presence in shaping future narratives of Zambia’s history.