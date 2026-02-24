HICHILEMA DECLARES WAR ON CLASSROOM HUNGER, EXPANDS NATIONWIDE SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME





Lusaka 23rd February 2026



By Jack Makayi



President Hakainde Hichilema has declared that no child in Zambia should be forced to stay out of school because of hunger, as he officiated at the implementation of the School Feeding Programme at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School.





Speaking during the event, President Hichilema described education as the most fundamental pillar in Zambia’s transformation agenda, emphasizing that his administration’s reform programme is being executed methodically across key sectors of the economy.





The Head of State said his government has deliberately reclassified education from being viewed merely as a social sector to being treated as a strategic economic investment. He noted that education remains the greatest inheritance any society can give its children.





“Wealth without knowledge often dissipates within a generation,but education sustains families and nations across decades,” President Hakainde said.





He reminded the audience that upon assuming office in 2021, he exercised his constitutional authority to abolish examination fees to prevent pupils from being blocked from graduating due to financial constraints.





The President further disclosed that by the end of this year, the government will have recruited nearly 48,000 teachers within five years — a figure he contrasted with cumulative recruitment under previous administrations.





On the School Feeding Programme, President Hichilema said it has been rolled out countrywide to eliminate geographical discrimination and ensure equal access for all learners. He stressed that the initiative is not only a social protection measure but also an economic catalyst.





“No child must stay out of school because of hunger,”he said, adding that well-nourished leaners are more attentive , productive and likely to complete their education.





The President called for stronger coordination between the Ministry of Education, Agriculture, and Livestock to ensure that food supplied to schools is sourced locally, thereby supporting farmers and stimulating rural economies





In a personal gesture, President Hichilema pledged to donate durable food plates to pupils at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School after observing disparities in the quality of utensils learners brought from home. He said no pupil should feel inferior to another, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to equal treatment regardless of background.





He also warned that excluding young people from school risks long-term social instability, citing early pregnancies, child marriages, and delinquency as potential consequences of systemic neglect.





The School Feeding Programme forms part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance access to education, improve retention rates, and promote inclusive national development.



CIC PRESS TEAM