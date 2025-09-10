Hichilema didn’t promise to end load shedding in a year -Gilbert Liswaniso

Hichilema didn’t promise to end load shedding in a year – UPND



UPND National youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has defended President Hakainde Hichilema against criticism over the ongoing power crisis, saying the Head of State didn’t promise to end load shedding within one year.





Appearing on KBN’s Big Hour programme last night, Liswaniso said it was impossible for anyone to end a problem within a year.





“The President didn’t say he would end loadshedding within one year. He just said he would end loadshedding. We will end loadshedding. This load shedding hasn’t started now,” said Liswaniso.





He argued that the enegy crisis was not a political issue but a national challenge that requires collective solutions.



Liswaniso explained that government had already invested significant resources into the energy sector to ensure the problem was resolved sustainably.





“Load shedding is a problem. It affects everyone. Getting rid of load shedding is one of our priority. We are sharing hours because it’s affecting us. Load shedding is not a political matter. Let’s deal with it collectively.”





“Government has put money in the enegy sector to deal with load shedding so that 10 years from now, we won’t talk about load shedding,” explained the youth leader.



He appealed to Zambians to give President Hichilema and his government at large, enough time to deal with the crisis.





Liswaniso said it was also okay for people to continue complaining about the problem so that government is reminded every day that people are not happy.





“My appeal with the Zambian people is that government is working on load shedding. Continue complaining so that every money that comes goes to electricity. In 2029, I don’t want to talk about load shedding, he said.





He also agreed with Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo’s sentiments on Zesco stating that the power utility was indeed de-campaigning the ruling party because of load shedding.





“Load shedding is indeed making us unpopular. I agree with the minister but government is working on it under President HH,” assured Liswaniso.