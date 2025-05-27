Hichilema engaging in fear mongering instead of providing solutions – Changala



By Jane Chanda



Human rights activist Brebner Changala has cautioned President Hakainde Hichilema against exaggerating the violence associated with the PF.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Changala said the President’s recent remarks warning Zambians of political violence if they “don’t vote well” in the 2026 general elections were a worrying trend.





“The president cannot continue to exaggerate the violence associated with the former Patriotic Front (PF) regime,” he said.





Changala said all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, lived through the country’s transitions, deserving leadership that united rather than instilled fear.





He emphasised that governing through scare tactics was not viable, with citizens needing leaders who prioritised their welfare and well-being.



“The President’s comments could create unnecessary anxiety and tension among citizens, which could lead to further polarisation and division,” he said.





Changala also urged the Head of State to redirect his focus to tangible development and service delivery as the UPND approached its fourth year in power.





Last week, President Hichilema addressed a public rally in Mazabuka district, accompanied by notable figures including former minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga…



